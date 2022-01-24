Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says it will build a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital and recovery center. 

Thanks to community donations, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care reached its $1 million fundraising goal within six months time.

The non-profit says the Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye, provided a challenge grant offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $500,000 to help fund the project.

LTWC anticipates that construction will start in the spring with hopes of being fully operational in spring of 2023.

The new building will feature:

  • Large hospital, surgery and X-ray area
  • Two large recovery hot rooms
  • Indoor education facility
  • Small dormitory for staff providing 24/7 care
  • Publicly accessible lobby and animal reception
  • Animal food storage and preparation area
  • Support for the individual animal care buildings