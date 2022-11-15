In the Reno-area, Soles4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 500 brand new coats from Macy’s to For Kids Foundation during a coat event on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
This year, working in partnership with local charities and service organizations in a number of cities across the U.S., Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers will be distributing the much-needed cold weather clothing to men, women and children in need throughout the season, providing warmth, hope and dignity.
This is the tenth year of the partnership between Macy’s and Soles4Souls, resulting in more than 300,000 people receiving new coats nationwide since 2013.
It's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RC Willey on 1201 Steamboat Parkway in Reno.
Macy’s, through its 2022 “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign, donated 10,000 brand new coats nationwide to Soles4Souls.