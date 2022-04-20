April 20th is the unofficial marijuana holiday. As happens every year, sales are high with celebration around the region.
"Every time there is a 4/20, there is great deals so I stack up on edibles and all, there is always a buy 2 get 2 free type of deal," says customer, Nick Mohler.
Dispensaries say the deals are getting better over the years. At Sierra Well they say there was a line outside when they opened, but the way people are consuming is changing over the years. When marijuana first became legal, people would be eager to get inside the dispensary and check it out but now people are more aware of how it looks inside, and also the products they have, and they prefer ordering it online for pick up and delivery.
The variety of product is also changing. Drinks, and different types of gummies seem to be stocking the shelves and becoming more popular.