The Reno Rodeo comes to town for 10 days once every June. The annual event brings an estimated economic impact of $58 million to the region. Some of that goes towards hotels and restaurants but some retailers see a boost in sales too.
"We're kind of an old-time outfit around town here, so people come by and get outfitted for the rodeo, whether it be the cowboys or the spectators," Jack Bassett, Owner of D bar M Western Store said.
Bassett says sales increase during the week leading up the rodeo and throughout the special event. Some of the customers are rodeo fans who are looking to buy a cowboy hat, boots, belts, buckles and other western attire. Others are participating in the rodeo and need equipment. The store has an assortment of rope and tack for horses.
"When they're on the road, I guess they need to patch things up and buy new things and we have a pretty good selection of equipment that they use and need. We have good quality stuff," Bassett said.
The Reno Rodeo attracts fans from all over the country. Isabella Weiss drove from Los Angeles to attend her first rodeo.
"Drove eight hours the day before and gonna drive back today, so literally just for the rodeo," Weiss said.
Weiss has family friends who are involved with the rodeo. They steered her toward D bar M Western Store to buy her new cowgirl clothing. That is where she purchased a felt hat.
"I couldn't take my eyes off of the red color and I thought, I have to have a proper cowgirl hat if I'm going to go to the rodeo," Weiss said.
The Coffman brothers are from Browns Valley, California. They grew up in a rodeo family and still participate. They are attending the Reno Rodeo as fans.
"We have been to big rodeos like Red Bluff but there's just something about Reno," Weston Coffman said. "It's just big lights, a lot of people. It was a great experience coming for the first time."
"First time ever at the Reno Rodeo," Calvin Coffman said. "Just the atmosphere in there, there was so many people. Never really been to anything like that before and it was just an awesome experience."
Since they are in town, they decided to check out what the western store has to offer.
"This is what I wear on a daily basis, so I don't even own a pair of tennis shoes. It's all boots, but I mean there's plenty of boots here," Wyatt Coffman said.
Coffman is also looking to buy some tack for his team roping events.
"This is like the best place I know of to buy tack and I live a state away, so whenever I come in here, it's like save up all my money and come in here and spend it all," Wyatt Coffman said.
Bassett says he has met generations of Nevadans in his store. It opened in 1964. His mother bought it in 1968 and it has been in the family ever since. He says meeting the customers is his favorite part of the job.
"We're in the people business, so we like to see new people and it's exciting to have people come to Reno and enjoy the rodeo," Bassett said.
There are other local businesses at the Reno Rodeo. More than 100 vendors are set up in the indoor arena and outside the venue. Nevada Steer is an apparel company based in Yerington. It focuses on clothing that represents the western way of life of rural Nevada.
"We want good-quality products that show our logo and support small town and celebrate the cowboy living here in Nevada," Vanessa Masini, Owner of Nevada Steer said.
Murdock Hats is a Reno-based company. Britton and Brigitte Murdock started the Biggest Little Fashion Truck, six years ago. They recently created their second business, designing hats. They are selling a variety of cowboy hats at their booth. It is their first time as vendors at the rodeo.
"This is our first time doing something like this, so we didn't know what to expect but the support from the community and just the rodeo shoppers has been amazing and we're very grateful for that," Britton Murdock said.
The Murdocks come from a multi-generational Reno family. The sisters say they are carrying on the family tradition in the retail industry.
"To be here with our family name representing not just the city of Reno but our grandpa's store, Murdock's Clothing Store, it's just a dream come true, really," Britton Murdock said.
Houston Boot Co. is based in Virginia City. The owner makes custom boots and has a booth set up at the rodeo. Just a few spots down, Naomi Medlin is selling her custom belts. They have pockets that are intended to take the place of purses.
"We're taking the fanny pack but we're elevating it here, so they all have different pockets for different things," Medlin said. "I specialize, trying to to compliment the women's body, different pockets, different colors."
Events like barrel racing happen throughout the day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center's indoor arena. That brings customers to their booths throughout the day. Vendors say they have gotten to know other business owners at the rodeo, and say it is fun to meet different people and help each other out, like a small community.