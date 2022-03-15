Nevada Health Response says the State confirmed that theFlowflex™COVID-19 Antigen homes tests, manufactured by ACON Laboratories, ordered for the State of Nevada are not affected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall.
In early January, the FDA identified the U.S. distribution of unauthorized test kits with the trade name “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing),” and subsequently issued a recall as these tests have not been approved, cleared, or authorized by the FDA.
At the beginning of the year, the state announced a total of 588,216 Flowflex™COVID-19 Antigen home tests were ordered for the State of Nevada. The first deliveries have been distributed to community partners who will help ensure the tests reach Nevadans in high need communities as quickly as possible. More test orders are to follow.
For the full statement by the manufacture, see the ACON Flowflex™ press release.
More information about this testing initiative and to find a distribute site near you visit, the Nevada Health Response website testing page. The website will be updated weekly on Mondays to showcase test kit availability.
To order free at-home COVID-19 tests, visit www.covidtests.gov. There is a limit of one order per household, each order contains four individual tests and will be delivered by USPS