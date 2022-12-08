Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus.
Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection of polyethylene (PE) plastic, which Trex uses in the making of its composite decking.
Trex decking is sustainably made from 95% reclaimed materials, including a mix of industrial wood scrap and recycled plastic film.
Each year, the company upcycles in excess of 1 billion pounds of these would-be waste materials, including more than 430 million pounds of polyethylene, making it one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America.
Nearly all of the plastic used by Trex comes from post-consumer sources, such as shopping bags, newspaper sleeves, bubble wrap and package liners along with product overwrap, shrink wrap and stretch film used to palletize boxes.
Through its NexTrex® recycling program, the company partners with more than 32,000 grocery stores and major retailers across the country, along with thousands of schools and community groups to provide opportunities for the general public to responsibly dispose of plastic waste and keep it from ending up in landfills.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to recycle their household plastics,” said Stephanie Hicks, materials sourcing manager for Trex Company.
“The new recycling hub at our Fernley plant is not only conveniently located, but affords 24/7 access so that eco-minded residents from Fernley, Fallon and the surrounding communities can recycle any time that works best for them," Hicks said.
Community members are encouraged to drop off clean, stretchy household plastics for recycling at the new NexTrex collection hub situated at the edge of the Fernley manufacturing campus.
Signs posted along Newlands Road and within the campus direct drivers to the collection receptacles, which are clearly marked with signage that indicates what types of plastic film are accepted as recyclable by Trex.