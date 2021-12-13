Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested a Sparks resident for eight felony charges.
Through an ongoing investigation, RNU Detectives learned Jason "Darius" Jones, 27 was selling narcotics from his Sparks residence. RNU Detectives also learned he is a convicted felon.
On December 2, 2021, RNU Detectives and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit contacted Jones at his residence. While there, RNU Detectives and K9 deputies executed a search warrant and seized 39.0 grams of Heroin, 35.1 grams of cocaine, indicia of drug sales, one 9mm Sig Sauer P365 pistol, one .22 Taurus revolver, and $728 dollars.
Jones has been charged with two violations of Convicted Person Possess Firearm, two violations of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin and Cocaine), two violations of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Purpose of Sales, Maintain Place for Sales of Controlled Substances, and Possess Forged Bills.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sherriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program, and Homeland Security Investigations.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)