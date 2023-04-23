National Crime Victims' Rights week is designated by the Department of Justice to remember and recognize victims of crime across the country. This year the Crime Victims' Rights week is set for April 23-29th with the theme Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.
Kim Schofield, the Spokesperson for Marsy's Law for Nevada explains, "If we all just think about that, and pay it forward, and do one thing to recognize this week and the survivors and the victims then we've done something good."
Marsy's Law for Nevada crime victims' rights advocates are encouraging everyone to wear purple in honor of the week.
Schofield mentions, one important reminder for this week is to never lose sight of people who are innocent victims going through the judicial system.
This week also recognizes the advocates who help the victims and survivors like civic leaders, law enforcement, everyday people who want to be involved to support victims and survivors.
According to Marsy's Law for Nevada, here in Nevada, law enforcement agencies investigated over 11,875 incidents of “violent crime” including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, along with human trafficking in 2021. The statistics are in the FBI’s 2021 *National Incident-Based Reporting System, NIBRS.
As for Marsy's Law, it was approved by voters in 2018 and took effect the following year. It solidifies rights for victims of crime as they go through the judicial system, which includes being notified of new information on the case, being advised on when to speak out, knowing when hearings are and being told when a suspect might be released.
Schofield says, "The goals of Marsy's law is to make sure that the rights that victims and survivors and their families have are solid." But she mentions this week isn't just about Marsy's Law, it's about the importance of spreading crime victim awareness. Schofield tells us, "You never know when you might be a victim, you never know when you might be facing something really challenging in life and you would need the laws to protect you, when you would need the support from these agencies that do this work every day...you never know."
In honor of the week, Nevada locations Marsy's Law for Nevada anticipates will shine a light or go purple are:
• City of Henderson Plaza Lights/Digital Signs / April 23-29
• World Market Center / April 23-29
• The Mob Museum / April 23
• MEET Las Vegas / April 24-26 & April 28-29
• Downtown Summerlin-ONE Summerlin / April 28
• Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort / April 23-25
• PALMS Casino Resort, Las Vegas
• PARIS Eiffel Tower
• The LINQ High Roller Observation Wheel
• Las Vegas Ballpark/Aviators
• North Las Vegas City Council and Mayor
• Las Vegas City Hall
• Clark County Commission / Proclamation
• Henderson City Council / Proclamation