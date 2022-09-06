Nevada State Police say a recent traffic stop near Ely uncovered 56 pounds of suspected Fentanyl.
On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 8:58 A.M., a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on US-93, at mile marker 75 in White Pine County, for an equipment violation.
This location is approximately 20 miles north of Ely, NV.
The vehicle was traveling north on US-93 when the Trooper observed the violation and initiated a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle.
The driver granted consent to search the vehicle.
A Game Warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife arrived on scene to assist the Trooper.
The search yielded approximately 56 pounds of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of 3.6 million dollars.
The suspect was arrested and charged with numerous drug related offenses. The investigation is currently ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.