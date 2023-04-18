A Reno man faces sentencing in June after being found guilty of domestic battery.
Authorities say 47-year-old Brock McCann was arrested in August 2022 after a witness told Sparks Police McCann shoved a woman to the ground and then hit her in the head with a pole, near the Sparks Marina.
Prosecutors say an investigation revealed the victim was McCann's girlfriend, and that this was his fourth offense of domestic battery against the same victim.
McCann was found guilty of Battery which Constitutes Domestic Violence with Prior Felony Conviction.