Senator Cortez Masto is sponsoring a legislation to crack down on small business organized theft. Though this legislation has not passed yet, it’s supported by the senator.
Senator Cortez Masto explains, the goal of the legislation is to help federal law enforcement better coordinate with state and local industry partners to tackle organized theft "So I have legislation working with our retail establishments and working with Senator Grassley bipartisan legislation, to actually help address the issue of organized retail crime and give our law enforcement more tools that they need to address it."
Senator Cortez Masto visited many of the Reno Public Market small business owners to speak about their experiences with theft occurring within their stores.
Rachel Macintyre, the CEO & Co-Creator of Wandering Wyld expresses, "What's devastating is that it damages trust with the community at large, we open our doors, and when we open our doors as a small business, we also open up our hearts and we open up ourselves to trusting people to do the right thing."
Even the developers of the Reno Public Market have noticed theft, more recently noticing people have taken to stealing tip jars off the counter tops.
Senator Cortez Masto tells us the legislation would be an opportunity to bring law enforcement together to address organized retail crime within small businesses.
"It's a peace of mind for our small businesses but it's also going to let the criminal element know that we're coming after them. We're going to do everything we can to give the tools to law enforcement to stop this." Explains Senator Cortez Masto.