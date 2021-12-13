The Churchill County Sheriff's Office and Reno Human Exploitation and Trafficking Team (H.E.A.T) arrested a man accused of attempting to solicit sex with an underage girl.
The departments investigated after receiving a complaint of Kyle Anthony Dugan, 29, who used social media apps and text to befriend a female juvenile who was under the age of 14 and attempting to arrange a meeting with her.
While working the case, Kyle Dugan was in contact via social media and text with a member of the Reno H.E.A.T team who was posing as 13 year old female. During these conversations Dugan made numerous sexually oriented comments to the H.E.A.T Detective.
Dugan was arrested on December 10th and arrested on the following charges: