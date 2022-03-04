As the Russian invasion of Ukraine surpasses one week, concerns continue to grow around current and potential emergency needs of the Ukrainian people.
Generous donors want to help by supporting charities that are raising funds for assistance, but times of crises often flush out fraudsters waiting in the shadows to take advantage of high emotions and emergency situations.
“We certainly encourage generosity to help the people in Ukraine, but caution donors to avoid questionable appeals,” said Jane Rupp, President and CEO of BBB.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers the following tips for donors to consider, along with a list of BBB Accredited Charities that have announced Ukraine-related activities or plans on their websites.
- Can the charity get to the impacted area?
- Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly. See if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine.
- Should you send clothing and food?
- Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical as the logistics and timing to deliver and disperse such items will be challenging. Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, distribute it effectively and avoid duplication of effort.
- Does the relief charity meet BBB Charity Standards?
- You can verify a charity’s trustworthiness by viewing an evaluative report completed by BBB Wise Giving Alliance. See the list provided below of charities that are soliciting for relief assistance for Ukraine and that also meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
- Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?
- Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible. New entrants may have difficulty in following through even if they have the best of intentions.
- Does the appeal make exaggerated financial claims?
- Claims such as “100% will be spent on relief” should raise red flags. Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses. Any charity claiming otherwise is potentially misleading the donating public. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.
- Are you considering crowdfunding appeals?
- If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust, and review the platform’s policies regarding fees and distribution of collected funds. If the crowdfunding request is from a charity, check out the group by visiting Give.org.
“We’re seeing a lot of crowdfunding appeals on social media, with requests to send money to help a person’s elderly parent, children, or themselves to escape the violence in Ukraine. We never like to imagine anyone would fake something like that, but it does happen. You have to be careful,” added Rupp.
Social media can help spread the word quickly for those in Ukraine who need assistance, but it can be difficult to verify the authenticity of these posts.
If you see a post that also includes a link to donate, BBB recommends donors go instead to the charity’s website on their own to make a contribution.
(The Better Business Bureau assisted in this report.)