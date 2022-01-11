A high number of people are getting tested for COVID-19, as Omicron sweeps through our communities. An average of 14,115 Nevadans are getting tested every day over the last two weeks. In Washoe County, that number is 1,987 per day. The increase in demand is causing long lines at some of the free testing locations.
"I don't think anybody anticipated the turnout that we're seeing and the numbers that we're seeing," Gregory Palivos, Managing Partner for Northshore Clinical Labs said.
Northshore Clinical Labs operates the four new testing sites in the Truckee Meadows. The free locations run 8-5, seven days a week and do not require an appointment.
"The goal is to get people access to testing at no cost and also we hold ourselves to a high standard to be able to deliver quick turn-around times," Palivos said.
The company is doing Rapid tests to speed up the turn-around times. Once it adds more staffing, it will start doing the PCR tests, again. Each location can test up to 400 people. Staff at South Valleys Regional Park, North Valleys Regional Park and Eagle Canyon Park are testing up to 400 people at each location. Bartley Ranch Regional Park could not open, Tuesday, because at least eight staff tested positive for COVID-19. That added even more demand at the other sites.
"We had originally gone to Bartley Ranch but unfortunately, they didn't have any tests there, so they referred us to come over here," Xanthe Quiroga-Jimenez, Las Vegas resident said. "We actually went to North Valleys, yesterday, and there weren't any tests left.">
"They couldn't do testing there, today, so everybody that you see here pretty much drove like a bat out of hell to either of the other locations," Christina Taylor, Reno resident said.
Taylor and two others in her car waited for about 2.5 hours after they arrived at South Valleys Regional Park. A line of cars snaked through the parking lot and onto Wedge Parkway and required traffic control.
"It didn't look too bad when we pulled in but it goes all the way back and around and comes back up and whatnot," Taylor said.
Quiroga-Jiminez and Amanda Acuna live in Las Vegas but came to Reno to visit family. They waited three hours to get tested but say it was worth the wait.
"A lot of other places, CVS, Walgreen's were also super busy until next week but we needed something fast, so this was the easiest option," Acuna said. "It's nice that it's free but it is a long time but I also understand why it's such a long time."
"The wait was pretty long but again, worthwhile, because it's very scarce right now," Quiroga-Jimenez said.
The Washoe County Health District offers free testing, five days a week for people who are showing symptoms. People can only make appointments up to two days in advance.
"We want to be able to focus on the community members who are experiencing symptoms and who need to be tested so they know whether to isolate or quarantine," Gayle Erickson, Program Coordinator for WCHD said.
WCHD has a cap on how many people can get tested each day because of limited staffing. It can handle up to 250 tests per day.
"We do need additional staffing and then we max out how many people can be tested per day," Erickson said.
Taylor attempted to make an appointment with WCHD but the earliest available time is Wednesday. She opted to go to South Valleys Regional Park to get an earlier test.
"I've got a kid at home who is part of Washoe County School District, so now he's being held out, so we don't have time to wait to get an appointment somewhere," Taylor said.
Meanwhile, Northshore is increasing its staffing to help alleviate some of the challenges that come with testing and turn-around times. Pavilos says the goal is to offer testing access as soon as possible.
"They can't work, they can't go to school without any available testing, so we made a commitment to really help the community," Pavilos said.
Northshore Clinical Labs is based in Chicago and operates in 28 states. It had been doing testing for Washoe County School District and the University of Nevada before it set up its community test sites. The tests are free. Pavilos says insurance companies cover the cost, as well as funding from the CARES Act.