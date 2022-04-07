Today, the Interim Finance Committee approved four more community recovery grants to different organizations around Nevada.
- Carson City Senior Center and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. The $652,618 grant will allow the Carson City Senior Center to continue the Senior Nutrition Program while the kitchen is closed for critical repairs and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley to continue their Rural Home Delivered Meals Program.
- Safe Nest, serving Southern Nevada. The $100,000 grant will help in providing mental health services to victims of domestic violence.
- Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. The $2.6 million grant will help to provide legal advocacy to address pandemic educational deficiencies for vulnerable youth with disabilities.
- Moxy Up, in Minden. The $169,565 grant will help to serve middle and high school youth in Minden who need a safe space to complete distance learning and receive mentoring in Douglas and Mineral counties.
The Interim Finance Committee also approved a significant number of work programs and projects put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak and Executive Branch agencies aimed at revitalizing the State’s economy and helping Nevada continue its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers approved $250 million in federal funds, representing half of the money the State plans to put toward the “Home Means Nevada” housing initiative put forward by Governor Sisolak.
The plan is aimed at helping to lower the cost of housing, help people stay in their homes, and create good-paying jobs. The plan will boost housing construction and homeownership opportunities. It will help seniors retrofit their homes, to lower their costs, improve their property, and stay where they want to be.
"Affordable housing is a critical priority for Nevadans, and for my administration. I am grateful to members of the Interim Finance Committee for approving all the funding programs brought forward today so we can move quickly to make a difference for Nevadans,” said Governor Sisolak. “Today’s meeting marked a big step forward for the Silver State as we funded programs for housing, broadband, food security and mental health services.”
The committee also approved more than $200 million for the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to pursue universal access to high-speed internet for all Nevadans, $3.5 million in funding to support Nevada's Crisis Response System, and $3.96 million for the Department of Health and Human Services to streamline the Medicaid renewal process with Ex Parte.
(The Office of Governor Steve Sisolak assisted with this report)