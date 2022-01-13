The deadline to enroll for heath and dental plans through Nevada Health Link is nearing and Nevada Health Link wants to make sure those who want to enroll can do so during the last few days of the Open Enrollment Period (OEP).
Nevadans have until January 15 through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link, operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), is Nevada’s online marketplace connecting individuals to health and dental coverage.
Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans, with coverage beginning February 1.
Nevada Health Link understands that the process of enrolling in health insurance can be complicated, which is why the Exchange encourages uninsured Nevadans to take advantage of free enrollment assistance offered on NevadaHealthLink.com.
Consumers can be connected to certified brokers and navigators in multiple languages that can help consumers choose plans, compare prices and answer questions relating to their health coverage needs.
Enrollment assistance is available in person and over the phone.
Before signing up, consumers can also check to see if they are eligible for federal tax credits (subsidies), which can lower the cost of monthly premiums. This enrollment period, 90% of Nevadans have qualified for financial assistance to lower their insurance costs, with The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) providing increased federal subsidies for consumers.
“ The Exchange is committed to getting as many Nevadans covered with health insurance as possible,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “With the current public health emergency continuing to evolve, it is crucial that every single Nevadan has access to quality and affordable health insurance coverage to avoid financial ruin in case of an emergency. For those without health insurance, we highly encourage you to visit NevadaHealthLink.com to get connected with a certified enrollment assister to help you find a plan within your budget and health needs.”
Open enrollment is one of the only times Nevadans can enroll in plans through the Exchange, unless experiencing certain Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving.
To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927
(Nevada Health Link assisted in this report.)