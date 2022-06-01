Rancho San Rafael Park has been a vision since the 1970s, purchased on June 5, 1979, almost 43 years ago. Now celebrating it's 40 year anniversary, officials say the park typically sees 100,000 visitors per month.
Kitty Jung, the Washoe County District 3 Commissioner, says "It's so multi use at this point as well, as you can see we have people boxing, they must be having a boxing course out here, the dogs are out at the dog park and it's just a really special naturally air conditioned park as well when you go around by the pond."
The park is also a nature sanctuary with fresh flowers blooming in the spring and small animals roaming around the place they know as home. Jung explains, "We have the Arboretum which helps us preserves all of the different animals."
Officials say millions of dollars have been allocated to the park, they say as soon as next year they'll be adding a playground. But preserving the park would be impossible without the help from volunteers. Colleen Wallace Barnum, the Park Operations Superintendent, says "Some of these volunteers are at the park weekly, and we could not do it without their support."
For the month of June there will be an exhibit in the museum at the park showing the history of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, and a big part of that history is the Great Balloon Races.
Pete Copeland, the Executive Director of the Great Reno Balloon Race, says "It's almost impossible to talk about the parks and not talk about the Great Reno Balloon Race and not talk about the parks."
Aside from events to some community members the space has a special place in their hearts. Vaughn Hartung, the Washoe County Commission Chair, shares "It's a place that we will come very often to just enjoy our time and celebrate our wedding anniversary."
Jung says "This is the jewel of Washoe County."
June 25th will be a full day celebration from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.