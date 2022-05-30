The Rotary Club of Sparks in partnership with the City of Sparks and Nevada Department of Wildlife is excited to be hosting Kids Free Fishing Event at the Sparks Marina on June 11.
The fishing event is free for all kids 17 years old and younger.
All youth must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.
Only those who have registered for this event may fish at this location without a fishing license.
Registration is on the day of the event (June 11) starting at 6 am on the south side of Sparks Marina with the event running from 7 am to 11 am.
Don’t have a fishing pole? No problem. Fishing poles and bait are provided, while supplies last.
In preparation for the event and for the summer fishing season, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will stock the lake with over 7,000 rainbow and brown trout.
Volunteers with fishing experience will also be at the event to assist those who have never fished before.