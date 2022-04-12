Beginning April 13, a second phase of changes will come to flashing warning systems placed in advance of select traffic signals on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is updating the warning signals to provide uniformity and promote safer driver behavior.
On April 13 and 14, drivers will see brief shoulder and lane closures on Pyramid Highway between Calle de la Plata and Farr Lane, as well as lower Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno, as the flashing signs are deactivated.
- April 13-14: intermittent daytime shoulder (6 a.m.-9 p.m.) and evening lane closures (9 p.m.-6 a.m.) will take place. At locations where advance signals are being removed, the flashing advance sign lights will be deactivated.
- Mid-May: A third round of brief daytime shoulder and evening lane closures will take place. Outdated signals and signal poles will be completely removed after being replaced with road signs.
In mid-March, select signs which previously flashed as the traffic signal ahead readies to change were updated to continuously flash. At locations where advance signal warning systems are being removed, the existing advance signs were first temporarily changed to continually flash to provide an additional visual reminder of the changes taking place, and remind motorists to remain aware of the changing traffic signage.
All traffic signals will remain.
Known as advance signal warning systems, the signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash.
(Nevada Department of Transportation assisted in this story.)