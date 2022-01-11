Two people were injured in a head-on crash that started as a hit-and-run on Sparks Blvd. near Ion Drive on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10 pm.
Police say a driver in a red pick-up truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Pyramid Way and Highland Ranch.
The pick-up truck then went southbound on northbound lanes on Sparks Blvd. before hitting another car head-on near Ion Drive.
The driver of the pick up truck suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Another person was injured but only suffered minor injuries.
Northbound Sparks Blvd. is closed at Ion Drive as police investigate the cause of the crash.
Police say impairment may have been a factor.