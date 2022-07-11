The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to close sections of the Veterans Parkway multiuse pathway between South Meadows Parkway and Clean Water Way over the course of three days for routine maintenance.
The closures will take place starting on Monday, July 11, and are anticipated to be complete by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13.
Crews will divide the work into three segments and will begin work on the multiuse pathway at the South Meadows Parkway/Veterans Parkway intersection and work northward. Construction crews will be slurry sealing the pavement on the multiuse path to ensure it stays in good condition.
It’s recommended that anyone who normally travels on this multiuse pathway use an alternate route during pavement maintenance operations.
This work is part of the RTC’s Regional Pavement Preservation Program and represents a $75,000 investment in our community.