Running from Sunday, April 23 to Saturday, April 29, the 2023 Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival is featuring engaging events designed to inspire and connect the community with the power of science and technology happening in Nevada.
Founded in partnership with the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) and Desert Research Institute (DRI), the Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival is a week-long community celebration of the innovation happening in the region.
Hosted by a variety of well-known formal and informal educational organizations throughout Northern Nevada, this family-friendly festival runs from Sunday, April 23 through Saturday, April 29.
Located at a variety of locations from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) to the Nevada State Museum in Carson City, the festival features a jam-packed lineup of hands-on events and activities.
A breakdown of the schedule is included below. Admission is free for all events.
Explore the Sun-day | Sunday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. | UNR
- Soak up the sun with hands-on activities held at three museums on the UNR campus. Discover the incredible diversity of life fueled by the sun at UNR’s Museum of Natural History, peruse Keck Museum's world-class selection of minerals, and experience free shows in the world’s largest Sun Dome “Star Theater” at the Fleischmann Planetarium. Plus, peer through solar telescopes available throughout the event (weather permitting).
Monday Moon-day | Monday, April 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. | Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center
- Unravel the mysteries of the moon with telescopes, design a spaceship alongside a NASA Solar System Ambassador, learn how to identify various life forms with UNR biologists, touch and examine real meteorites with Keck Museum Curator, Garret Barmore, and watch a free fulldome planetarium.
An Evening with Dr. Zeb Hogan | Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. | Redfield Auditorium at UNR
- Join University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Research Professor and National Geographic Explorer, Dr. Zeb Hogan, for a presentation about the amazing places he has traveled and the incredible monster fish he has encountered.
The Future of Reno | Wednesday, April 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. | The Discovery
- Visit The Discovery to explore the opportunities and careers vital to growing Reno. Join fellow educational organizations from around Northern Nevada to participate in engaging hands-on STEAM activities and explore the entire museum, including Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants, The Discovery’s current featured exhibition.
Art & Science Explored | Thursday, April 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. | Nevada Museum of Art
- Explore the intersection of art and science through a variety of hands-on STEAM activities designed for learners of all ages. Investigate soil after wildfires, engage with science-based art projects, experience the magic of robotics and more.
Science of the Silver State | Friday, April 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. | Nevada State Museum
- Explore the Nevada State Museum in Carson City and take part in a variety of hands-on activities provided by the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum.
Science is Everywhere | Saturday, April 29 | Participating locations
- The week of learning and inspiration culminates with this special day. Participating businesses and organizations will open their doors to the public for free exclusive tours and engaging activities surrounding science and technology. Participants include Truckee Meadow Parks Foundation, The Green House, Ormat Technologies, UNR College of Engineering, River School Farm, Urban Roots, UNR Innevation Center, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, Wood Rodgers, Reno Food Systems, Great Basin Institute and Regional Parks & Open Space.
For more details about the Northern Nevada Science & Technology Festival, including information about parking, visit nnsciencefest.org.