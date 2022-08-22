AmeriCorps, in partnership with Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, is hosting a Nonprofit Recruitment Festival Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9AM to 12 PM at Rosewood Nature Study Area (6800 Pembroke Dr, Reno NV, 89502)
This event is for anyone interested in available opportunities to get involved with local environmental nonprofits.
There will be food, drinks, games, and 8 different local nonprofits present. Participating nonprofits include The Greenhouse Project, One Truckee River, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Desert Farming Initiative, Lahontan Audubon Society, Help Save the Bees Foundation, Washoe County, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation.
AmeriCorps is the only federal agency tasked with elevating service and volunteerism in America.