GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – Carson Valley Meats, applicant for the proposed meat processing facility in the Carson City general industrial zone, is hosting an open forum for the community Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Adams Hub, 111 Proctor Street in Carson City, from 5-7 p.m.
Representatives from the project engineer, Manhard Consulting, and from Carson Valley Meats will be on hand to answer questions from the community in an open-house style event with no formal speaking agenda.
The project area has a Master Plan designation of Mixed-Use Commercial (MUC), is zoned General Industrial (GI) and is surrounded by property that is also zoned GI, according to the Carson City Staff Report published on the Commission’s website.
The plan received approval from the Carson City Planning Commission at its September meeting. Appeals were filed following the Commission’s approval.
The appeals were to be heard by the Carson City Board of Supervisors. Due to a city error in noticing regarding the Supervisors’ hearing, the Planning Commission decision was vacated, and the project will be heard again by the Planning Commission Dec. 15.
“We want to provide the community with an opportunity to have their questions and concerns answered by the experts, to lay to rest some of the misinformation, misperceptions and unfounded fears about our project circulating on social media and in the news,” Karin Sinclair, owner of Carson Valley Meats, said.
The project site is located in an industrial area with vacant industrial properties to the north and east, and warehouse uses to the east and south.
The facility will be limited to harvesting a maximum of 60 animals one day per week with animals on-site for a maximum of 24 hours in the indoor corral system which was stipulated to by Carson Valley Meats at the September Planning Commission meeting.
The facility will be USDA certified and will be required to obtain and maintain all local, state and federal permits and licenses, including but not limited to a wastewater discharge permit from NDEP, a Nevada Department of Agriculture license to operate, and USDA permits.
As of Dec. 6, the Planning Commission September meeting audio and minutes were not published on the Carson City website. The original plan and Carson City staff report that was approved by the Planning Commission in September can be found on the Carson City website here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/2fdf54e0/rKevveBW7BGE8QAuh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcarsonvalleymeats.com%2Fcarson-city-proposed-processing-facility-goes-to-planning-commission-9-29-21%2F.