Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an executive order to protect reproductive freedom for any person seeking access to reproductive health care in Nevada.
This Order follows the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturns the decades-long precedent of Roe v. Wade and abandons the constitutional recognition that individuals have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health and wellbeing. In response, other states have adopted laws that may impose civil or criminal liability on people who seek reproductive health care, and health care professionals who provide those services.
The Governor is adamant Nevada will not abandon the right to an abortion and will protect those seeking reproductive health care in the state.
“Reproductive health care is a basic human right, and Nevada stands firm in its commitment to ensuring there is safe and equitable access for Nevadans and anyone seeking refuge from the restrictive laws in their state,” said Governor Sisolak. “No one should be punished for providing or receiving necessary medical care, including abortions, contraception and other reproductive health care services.”
Under the Executive Order, if services provided are legal in Nevada:
- No Information or Assistance to Other States: No executive department agency or employee may provide any information or use time, money or other resources to assist another state that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability upon a person for receiving, assisting or providing reproductive health care services.
- Health Care Professional Protection: Health care and other licensed professionals in Nevada must be protected by State Boards and Commissions that oversee these professionals and should not be disqualified or disciplined in Nevada based on discipline threatened or imposed under the laws of another State for services related to reproductive health care.
- No Extradition: The Office of the Governor will decline any request received from another state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of that other State if the violation alleged involves reproductive health care services.
Full Executive Order here:
The right to abortion is codified by Nevada law. Nevada Revised Statute section 442.250 protects the right to abortion until 24 weeks and after 24 weeks if the pregnant person’s health is at risk and that law cannot be repealed without a direct vote by the people. In 2019, Governor Sisolak signed Senate Bill 179, the Trust Nevada Women Act, which decriminalized medicated abortions and removed antiquated informed consent laws and other barriers to accessing reproductive health care. Governor Sisolak also signed Senate Bill 94 into law which allocated $6 million for statewide family planning services grants to fund health care services like contraception, maternal care, cancer screenings and STI prevention.
Reproductive health care services include all medical, surgical, counseling or referral services relating to the human reproductive system. This includes, but isn’t limited to, services relating to pregnancy, contraception and the termination of pregnancy.
