Monday, July 18 Update:
An official with the Sparks Fire Department confirmed that illegal fireworks were the cause of a brush fire near Los Altos Parkway.
Police have not identified any suspects at this time but are expected to ask for public assistance in identifying anyone involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
-------------------
Original Story from July 16, 2022:
Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks.
Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded and put out the fire.
It burned nearly six acres.
The cause is under investigation.