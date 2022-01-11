A Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe member was sentenced today to a term of life in prison as to both counts to run consecutively to each other for murdering two women who were also Tribe members.
According to court documents and evidence presented during trial, on January 31, 2018, Stoney Prior (43) shot and killed two women on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, inside the home of one of the victims.
In August 2021, a jury convicted Prior of two counts of second-degree murder in Indian Country. U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks presided over the jury trial and the sentencing hearing today.
Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.
This case was a joint investigation by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, with assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Penelope Brady and Richard Casper prosecuted the case.
If you have information concerning a missing or murdered person in Indian Country, you are urged to contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online – tips can remain anonymous – at TIPS.FBI.GOV.