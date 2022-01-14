Three total arrests were made by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies participating in a Nevada Department of Public Safety Joining Forces impaired driving event that was scheduled between December 10, 2021 – January 3, 2022.
While the arrests were not for impairment, the arrests were for illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to this effort initiated a total of 34 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.
The total number of arrests, citations, assists, and warnings by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies during this event was 15:
0 DUI arrests
0 Seat belt violations
0 Child seat violations
1 Speed violation
0 Pedestrian at fault violations
0 Driver at fault violations
0 Distracted driving violations
11 All other citations
3 All other arrests
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.
The Sheriff’s Office participation in these Joining Forces campaigns is made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
