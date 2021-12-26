Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is holding their Christmas tree recycling day as of today, December 26th, to help us find a place to put our festive trees we no longer need.
This is a free way for people to get rid of their Christmas trees as the holidays come to an end. The KTMB volunteers are making the process easy, so you don't have to get out of your car.
Christmas tree recycling is something people partake in every year. KTMB volunteers say, it helps keep the trees out of landfills and away from items that can't be recycled.
Jill (Foxy) Fisher, a Volunteer for KTMB tells us "We bring over peoples trees, collect them here, then the park comes around with a wood chipper and makes them into beautiful mulch."
The volunteers make recycling your tree easy, all you have to do it follow the signs right to the drop off location where the volunteers will do the rest.
Fisher explains "Follow the signs for Christmas tree recycling, you'll drive right up the side, we'll help you unload and we'll take things out of the back of your pickup truck."
If you do plan on dropping off a Christmas tree this week, there are certain requirements the tree has to meet before dropping off.
Fisher adds "Tree's do have to be clean...no tinsel, no flocking, no ornaments and no bases. But if you do need a little help with that we've got tools for that too and we'll take your tree and stack them for the guys."
Volunteers say that some of the trees they are seeing are completely dry. They say it's much safer to get them out of your house and recycle them than to keep them around as a fire hazard.
Fisher tells us "Some of these tree's are quite dry... actually we've had a few so light and so dry he wind has caught them and blown them away and we've had to go catch them."
KTMB's Christmas Tree Recycling Program will run from Sunday, December 26, 2021, through Monday, January 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
Drop-off locations include:
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno - Volunteer manned
- Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno - Volunteer manned
- Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks - Volunteer manned
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd - rural drop-off
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street - rural drop-off
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd - rural drop-off
There is a $3 suggested donation to help cover program costs. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by NV Energy Foundation!