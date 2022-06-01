As the weather warms up, you'll likely see more bikes, scooters and skateboards on the roads. Maybe you'll be riding them. A local doctor says, requires caution, from drivers to pay attention for cyclists and more caution from those riding scooters and bikes too. Protective clothing, lights and a helmet, can help avoid a trip to the hospital.
"What I would recommend is that it doesn't matter if it looks good, it just matters that it fits well, securely on under your chin and that it can't move side to side frontwards or backwards, because if you fall, you want it to be in place to protect your head from that impact," says Dr. Danielle Saenz, Physiatrist at Renown. She says nationwide, the increase of access to bikes and e-scooters is resulting in more visits to the hospital too. Although helmets can get expensive, it can help protect your one priceless asset, your brain.
"A mild form of brain injury may feel like a mild concussion, however, if you do fall at an intense speed, and you end up with a brain injury that damages the tissues of your brain, you could end up with an impaired ability to communicate, swallow," says Dr. Saenz.
Some apps, including Bird e-scooter will allow you to get a free helmet.