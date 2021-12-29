Nevada Health Response Provides Update On Mask Guidance

Today, Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Esmeralda, Storey and White Pine will continue to only have mask required for unvaccinated individuals based on current CDC information.
Eureka County has been listed as having moderate transmission for a second week. Vaccinated individuals will not have to use masks in indoor settings starting this Friday, December 31, 2021.
Humboldt and Pershing are all currently listed as having moderate risk and if they continue to have a low or moderate risk for another week, masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals.
Currently, Esmeralda County is listed as high risk of transmission by the CDC. Vaccinated individuals can continue to not use masks in indoor settings for this week, but if the county continues to show high or substantial transmission risk another week, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will have to wear masks in indoor settings.
All other Nevada counties continue to be listed as substantial or high transmission by the CDC.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for 2 weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
Please review UPDATED NEVADA COVID-19 GUIDANCE: Delta Variant, Vaccinations and Masks for additional information on how mask requirements are determined.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada automatically adopted the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
Please note that some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive.
For the latest information on current mitigation measures in place by county, visit NV Health Response - Current Status.
(Nevada Health Response assisted in this report.)