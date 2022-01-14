the State of Nevada is reminding Nevadans that COVID-19 treatments are available across the State for those who have a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.
The Nevada Health Response website recently expanded the COVID-19 treatment page with more information on the different types of treatments available and how to locate them.
The State is still receiving limited treatments from the federal government but is working alongside the State Board of Pharmacy and other partners to request more product and to ensure Nevadans have access to these treatments.
“I am proud of the swift actions we’ve taken in Nevada to help connect our residents to resources and treatments. These therapeutics help Nevadans recover from COVID-19 faster and can help prevent hospitalization and death,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “Treatment is not a substitution for vaccination, and we want to continue to encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, but if you do get sick, there are treatments available.”
Several monoclonal antibody treatments have been authorized by the federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be initiated as soon as possible but within 10 days of symptom onset or positive test.
The Governor and the Nevada Legislature have approved allocating $19.6 million to support an increase in access to monoclonal antibody treatment and other COVID-19 treatments throughout Nevada.
While the cost of the treatment is free, the cost to administer the medication by a medical provider is high. This funding approval allows DPBH to ensure that equitable access to monoclonal antibody treatment is in place statewide for all Nevadans regardless of geography, demography or health insurance coverage.
In addition to monoclonal antibody treatments, there are also two antiviral pills – PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir. COVID-19 therapeutics can only be prescribed by doctors, physicians, advanced practiced registered nurses and physician assistants. Contact your provider or one of the treatment center locations for more information.
Information about COVID-19 treatments can be found at NV Health Response – COVID-19 Treatment and locations for treatment providers can be found at NV Health Response – Find COVID-19 Treatment.