This weekend, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fentanyl exposure incident on Sawyer Way in Sparks. Sparks Police confirmed three people were found unconscious, believed to have overdosed on fentanyl.
Those three individuals were transported to a local hospital and, according to officials, are doing okay now.
Overdosing on fentanyl is extremely dangerous. If you think someone is overdosing on fentanyl or any other drugs, experts advise to call 911 immediately.
Originally fentanyl was developed as a potent prescription painkiller, specifically prescribed to people with chronic pain who had developed a tolerance for other long-acting narcotic pain relievers or who were suffering pain at the end of life.
Fentanyl is known as a narcotic and falls into the opioid drug class. Officials say the drug is highly dangerous, even in small doses.
Nick Chambers, the Public Information Officer for the Sparks Police Department says "It could be just opening up a little zip lock baggy that may contain a little powder dust comes up and you wouldn’t even see it or know it and the side effects from that can be catastrophic."
According to officials from the American Addiction Center, one thing you can do if someone is overdosing on fentanyl is administer Naloxone which is an opioid antagonist that can be used to quickly reverse opioid overdoses.
You can also use Narcan nasal spray to reverse opioid sedation.
Chambers explains "What's great about Narcan is there aren't going to be any side effects so if someone is using a certain type of drug Narcan would reverse the side effects and there's not going to be any permanent damage to the person."
Both can be found at local pharmacies.
They say you should also stay with the person and monitor their breathing, turn them on their side to prevent choking and stay with the person until medical assistance arrives.