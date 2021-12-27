The Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Area detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a family of five missing from an area of northern Los Angeles who may be on there way to Reno.
At about 2 p.m. Monday, The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contacted LAPD Foothill Area and advised of there investigation regarding general neglect and narcotics abuse involving three children.
The parents (Mother: Arely Anaya and Father: Luis Avalos) were concealing their three children aged 5,4 and a 3-month-old.
During the investigation, Anaya and her 3-month-old child tested positive for cocaine and DCFS was notified.
DCFS contacted the parents several times throughout the first half of December as the parents were made aware of DCFS intention to remove the children from the home and place them in protective custody.
The parents no longer responded to phone calls, nor answered their door for DCFS.
LAPD responded to the family’s residence at the 8900 block Haddon Avenue in Sun Valley where neither the parents nor the children were located.
Witnesses advised they were aware of the DCFS investigation and knew the parents were worried their children would be taken away.
Witnesses added that the parents fled with the children on December 23rd with a possible destination of Reno, Nevada.
If you have seen or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Foothill Area, at (818) 756-8861. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org
(The Los Angeles Police Department assisted in this report.)