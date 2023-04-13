Sparks Police has identified the driver who died after causing two crashes including one involving a bicyclist, last weekend.
Police say they were originally called out to a crash involving the bicyclist at the intersection of Prater Way and El Rancho Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the suspect, Zayven Mergan drove off northbound in a stolen white Dodge Dakota. While he was trying to flee, they say the bicyclist jumped into the truck bed to prevent his escape.
Police say when Mergan crashed a second time, he ran away with the bicyclist following. After running a couple hundred yards, Mergan was exhausted and stopped. They say the bicyclist caught up and tried to convince Mergan to stay there for authorities. Mergan threw an item at the bicyclist and ran away again, eventually collapsing a short distance later.
Mergan was treated on scene then transported by ambulance to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.
An initial medical examination by the Medical Examiner's office showed no signs of physical trauma that may have led to Mergan's death.
At this time, police say all indications are that Mergan passed away due to some sort of medical issue. However, the case will remain open pending final medical examiners findings and toxicology results which will take several weeks.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.