As temperatures rise, Truckee Fire and Police stations are taking steps to make sure people stay safe in case a devastating fire hits. One of their resources is a hi/lo siren that will sound when it is time to evacuate.
The siren hasn't been used before and first responders hope it remains that way, but the sound can be used for fires, hazmat spills, and anything that would result in an evacuation.
Both police and fire vehicles in Truckee have the feature. Officials say they decided to add this two tone European sound as an extra way to communicate to residents.
"We don't want the lack of communication to be an issue during a critical incident. We want to reach as many people as we can," says Deverie Acuff, with Truckee Police Department. She says their Code Red Emergency Alert System, where you get notifications through email, phone, text messages or land lines, is still their primary way to communicate during incidents. They encourage you to sign up for it.
