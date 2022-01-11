Two people were extracted and transported to a hospital with injuries after a rollover crash in South Reno.
On Monday January 10th, 2022 at 10:12 P.M. Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to the area of South Meadows Parkway/Wilbur May Parkway on the report of a single vehicle rollover crash.
Upon their arrival, they located two occupants that were trapped inside a vehicle that needed to be extricated.
The occupants were freed and transported to the hospital. One of the occupants had life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the SUV was traveling east on South Meadows, lost control going off the roadway left a struck and the median causing the vehicle to overturn.
Impairment appears to be a factor in this case.
The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash. Detectives are still looking for witnesses to the crash, if you have any information please call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this report.)