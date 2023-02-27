Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...No changes. * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations on Monday of 1-3 inches, except for 3-6 inches above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations on Tuesday of 3-6 inches, except for 5-10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Monday and Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two waves of moderate to heavy snowfall are expected Monday afternoon and evening followed by a second wave Tuesday morning through afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, prepare for potential long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&