Reed High School was placed on a precautionary Code Yellow earlier today after police activity was reported near they school.

Sometime around noon, there was a large altercation across the street from the school that involved some of their students.

Officials placed the school on a precautionary code yellow while school police investigated, and the school remained on the precautionary code yellow for the rest of the school day.

No learning time was lost as a result of the incident and classes were dismissed at normal time. 