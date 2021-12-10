Reed High School was placed on a precautionary Code Yellow earlier today after police activity was reported near they school.
Sometime around noon, there was a large altercation across the street from the school that involved some of their students.
Officials placed the school on a precautionary code yellow while school police investigated, and the school remained on the precautionary code yellow for the rest of the school day.
No learning time was lost as a result of the incident and classes were dismissed at normal time.