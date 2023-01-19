Storey County School District will be on a 2-hour delay.
Washoe County School District will be closed today.
Incline Village schools in the Washoe County School District will be doing distance learning.
BMCHS is CLOSED due to poor road conditions and restrictions on the roadways. @rgj @KOLO_TV @KTVN @KRNV— Bishop Manogue (@BishopManogue48) January 19, 2023
Churchill County School District will be on a 2-hour delay.
TMCC will open at 10 a.m.
UNR will open at 10 a.m.
Lion and Lamb Christian School will be closed.
Pinecrest Academy will be on a 2-hour delay.
Mater Academy will be closed.
Newton Learning Center will be closed.
Just Kidding Learning Center will be closed.
Sunflower Preschool will be closed.
Little Learners Preschool will be closed.
Our Lady of the Snows School will be closed.
St. John's Childrens Center will be closed.