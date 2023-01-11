Following a swearing-in ceremony for four trustees – Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez, Beth Smith and Colleen Westlake – the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees elected officers during its regular public meeting.

Trustee Beth Smith will serve as president, Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet will serve as vice president and Trustee Joe Rodriguez will serve as clerk in 2023. Find more on that below.

At the same meeting, trustees voted to increase the daily base pay rate for guest teachers from $100 to $125.

Trustees also increased the daily base pay rate for long-term guest teachers from $130 to $150.

The Board of Trustees also approved a recommendation from the Zoning Advisory Committee to modify the zoning boundaries at Alice Smith, Desert Heights, Lemmon Valley and Stead elementary schools, effective at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

The changes were made to alleviate overcrowding issues.

Trustees heard a presentation on safety measures which have been implemented in schools including: upgrades to public address systems; secure perimeters and single points of entry at all elementary- and middle schools; CCTV systems at all middle- and high schools; and door hardware security upgrades.

The Board reviewed the status of ongoing safety initiatives including the acquisition of a firearm detection K9, an update to the Regional Active Assailant Response Plan and continued training for staff and district first responders.

Washoe County School District police said that grant funding is available for them to train firearm detection K9s. It would be a first for the jurisdiction.

School Police have had drug dogs in the past, but they say K9 detection dogs are less common.

The vendor and dog have been acquired for this plan and officials have started imprint training with that dog. They will conduct interviews for handers in the coming weeks.

The Board then directed Superintendent Susan Enfield to return with future agenda items based on their discussion and feedback.

Finally, the Board of Trustees honored five 'Student Superstars' from Lena Juniper Elementary School: Fifth-graders Sierra Kays, Madyson Blomberg, Maggie Olofson, Violet Shore and James Moser were recognized for their outstanding efforts to support their peers and their school.

Principal Kim Polson also discussed school demographics and data, areas of focus and points of pride in students and families at Lena Juniper Elementary School.