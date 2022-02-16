As part of its ongoing commitment to maintain open lines of communication with families and to consider public input in making decisions, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) is encouraging parents, families, students, and community members to participate in the Zoning Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The Zoning Advisory Committee evaluates and makes recommendations related to school attendance zoning.
WCSD committees are comprised of volunteers from the community who advise the Board of Trustees and the superintendent on a variety of topics pertaining to the District.
The work of committees helps to ensure that the community has a voice in District governance.
At the upcoming meeting on February 17, the Zoning Advisory Committee will be discussing school attendance zoning changes as a result of a new elementary school and new housing developments in south Reno.
All potential zoning changes discussed will be for the 2023-2024 school year.
The committee may take action to recommend to the Board of Trustees zoning changes that may impact the following schools:
- Brown Elementary School
- Double Diamond Elementary School
- Nick Poulakidas Elementary School
- Donner Springs Elementary School
- Hidden Valley Elementary School
- Edward Pine Middle School
- Kendyl Depoali Middle School
- Earl Wooster High School
- Damonte Ranch High School
- Elizabeth Lenz Elementary School
- Ted Hunsberger Elementary School
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Kendyl Depoali Middle School, located at 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy in Reno.
You can find the agenda and material of the meeting here BoardDocs® Agenda Item: 1.01 Call to Order - 5:30 p.m. - Kendyl Depoali Middle School; 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy; Reno, Nevada