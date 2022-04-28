The Reno Fire Department is training with their Rapid Extraction Module.
It is not easy responding to incidents in remote areas, especially when airlift isn't available, so that's when those UTVs come in. The idea is to use an UTV as a way to get to incidents, reducing that wait time.
The Reno Fire implemented this idea a few years ago, after a firefighter died waiting for medical care in California. These UTVs can help during fires and within city limits also. Four firefighters ride along in the UTV, one of them being a paramedic.
"We are simulating anything from navigation, trying to find way to the scene of an incident and they are practicing low and high angle rescue," says John McNamara, RFD Operations Chief.
RFD says they have been getting a lot of attention with this program, with fire departments from all over the west, calling them to understand how they did it. It is working so well, they have two of those UTVs outfitted for this type of mission.