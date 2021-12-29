With the recent avalanche warnings issued over the holidays in the Crystal Bay and Third Creek areas, The North lake Tahoe Fire District wants to remind locals about emergency preparedness and evacuation steps.
Knowing that you are prepared for an emergency can help you and your family stay calm and act effectively. Working together, learning about risks, making an emergency kit, staying informed, knowing your evacuation plan are just some of the things you can do to prepare ahead of time.
The Fire District say that there are three key steps for emergency preparedness which include making a plan, assembling a kit and staying informed. .
Emergency Plan
Prior to a disaster, each family must have a plan. You can begin this process by gathering family members and making sure each person is well informed on potential hazards and community plans. Discuss with them what you would do if family members are not home when a warning is issued. Meet with household members. Discuss with children the dangers of fire, severe weather, avalanches, earthquakes, and other emergencies.
- Draw a floor plan of your home. Mark two escape routes from each room.
- Learn how to turn off the water, gas, and electricity at main switches. Remember gas meters should have meter protection.
- Keep meters free of snow and ice by using a broom and not a shovel.
- Post emergency telephone numbers near telephones.
- Instruct household members to turn on the radio for emergency information.
- Pick one out-of-state and one local friend or relative for family members to call if separated by disaster (it is often easier to call out-of-state than within the affected area).
- Pick two meeting places – one near your home and one outside your neighborhood.
Assemble a Kit
You may need to survive on your own after a disaster. This means having your own food, water, and other supplies in sufficient quantity to last for at least three days. Local officials and relief workers will be on the scene after a disaster, but they cannot reach everyone immediately.
You could get help in hours, or it might take days. There are six key items you should have: water, food, first aid supplies, clothing/bedding, tools, and any special items. Keep the items that you would most likely need during an evacuation in an easy-to-carry container.
During the winter months, make sure you are stocked up on food, supplies, any special needs items for you and your family. Road and travel conditions can change quickly due to winter storms, which could impact your typical travel and errands routines.
Stay Informed
Sign up for Code Red to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call and/or email.
Local emergency management officials will continually be updating the local media as well during the events of an emergency. Citizens should monitor local television stations and radio emergency alerts. It is a good idea to have a battery-operated radio included in your evacuation kit.
Evacuation Preparedness
Should you need to evacuate, a key component is knowing how to evacuate safely and effectively. Successful community evacuation requires preparation. Elements of family emergency planning and preparation:
- Meet with household members, explain dangers and work as a team to prepare your family for emergencies.
- Discuss what to do about power outages and personal injuries.
- Post emergency phone numbers near phones.
- Learn how to turn off the water, gas, and electricity at your home.
- Select a safe meeting spot. During an emergency, you may become separated from family members.
- Choose an out-of-town contact because it is often easier to make long-distance phone call than a local call from a disaster area. Everyone must know the contact’s phone number.
- Complete a family communications plan. Your plan should include contact information for family members, work, and school.
- Teach children how to make long-distance phone calls.
- Complete an inventory of home contents and photograph/videotape the house and landscape. Store completed documents in a separate location and/or on a storage thumb drive.
To learn more, you can visit nltfpd.org to view emergency preparedness documents and for more information on Emergency Preparedness steps visit washoecounty.gov
(The North Lake Tahoe Fire District assisted in this report.)