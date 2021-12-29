Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE WITH ICY ROADS DEVELOPING THIS EVENING, THEN COLD INTO THE NEW YEAR... * Bands of snow showers will continue through this evening, producing additional travel impacts and delays, primarily in the Sierra. For western Nevada, areas which received snow during the day are at risk of having roads becoming icy and hazardous near and after sunset. Narrow bands of enhanced snowfall will produce rapid drops in visibility as well, especially for parts of I-580 between Reno and Carson City, and for Geiger Grade into Virginia City. * Coldest air in nearly 5 years is set to arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend, with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. Forecast lows are in the single digits for much of western Nevada and well below zero in Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight.