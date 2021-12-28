With the record-breaking snow fall in Lake Tahoe over the past few days, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe employees have jumped in to spread to some warmth and kindness to those who were stuck on the highway during today’s road closures and heavy traffic delays.
Hard Rock employees took to the road to serve drivers and passengers hot coffee in their vehicles.
Additionally, for any travelers in need of a place to stay this evening, Hard Rock is offering guests a $149 room rate for tonight if they mention the words “traffic jam” upon arrival.