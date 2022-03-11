With Spring Break around the corner, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport expects to see a 'significant increase' in passenger traffic through mid-April.
To avoid missing your flight, the airport recommends arriving at least two hours early as finding parking, airline check-in, and TSA security screening could take extra time.
You can visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability.
Uber, Lyft, taxis, public transportation or catching a ride with a friend or relative are other options.
As a reminder, per federal mandate all travelers are required to wear face coverings in airports and on planes through April 18, 2022, regardless of proof of vaccination or booster.