University of Nevada students showed off their research projects as a part of the undergraduate Wolf Pack Discoveries series.
The event allowed students to not only display their work, but also learn how to communicate it to people in ways that make sense.
Presentations covered projects in science, humanities and arts. 150 students had the chance to display their class work research, or any
sort of paid research or internships they have, making ideas that were only on paper, come alive.
"I'm gaining more experience presenting and more experience finding out about others research across campus. It is so helpful for me to be learning about different fields and different programs and what they're doing," says student Te'airra Decount.