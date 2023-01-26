During the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of families added pets to their homes. The pandemic puppy craze was great news for animal shelters, and one of the few silver linings during quarantine. But now, a few years later, we are dealing with a shortage in veterinarians to care for all of them.
It's a problem on a national scale: in 2022, Mars Veterinary Health did a study that showed the rate of new pet adoptions is far outpacing the rate of new veterinarians being added to the field. The researchers predict that at this rate, it would take more than 30 years to meet the 10-year need for veterinary care in the US.
The shortage is impacting Northern Nevada as well. Local pet owners are finding longer wait times for appointments, a major lack in emergency care options, and some veterinary offices declining new patients altogether.
So, local veterinarian Dr. Matthew McSweeney is trying something different. He's taking his 15-year practice mobile.
"We are trying to address that situation, because we don't want people to live in these veterinary deserts where they don't get the care that they require," McSweeney said. "And I think for the most part, pets prefer these house call visits rather than going to the vet."
And no surprise there: Dr. McSweeney can take his Battle Born Mobile Veterinary Hospital right into neighborhoods, treating pets in their homes, where they are most comfortable. His van is equipped for most needs, from checkups to minor surgeries, even emergencies. It was a need he identified during quarantine.
"It was during the pandemic," McSweeney said. "A lot of people couldn't leave their house. Either they were afraid, or doctor's orders. And their pets still needed care."
It took a few years of testing it out, getting permitting, and acquiring all the equipment, but now Dr. McSweeney is moving into the van full-time. His pet hospital can support spay and neuter procedures, vaccinations, and injuries for a wide range of creatures, from farm animals to puppies.
"Nobody likes to watch their dog whimper and cry going in the vet, and when that doesn't happen, they are very grateful."