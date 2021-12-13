More than 100 people are feared dead after a series of tornadoes swept through the South and Midwest. Volunteers from around the country are on the ground in the state's impacted by the storms' damage. Some of those volunteers come from the Reno-Sparks area. Some of them left as early as Saturday, on behalf of the American Red Cross.
"We started over the weekend, almost immediately started rolling out folks, getting them into those areas to provide some assistance and we have more slated to potentially go in the coming days and weeks," Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada said.
Between five and 10 volunteers from Nevada and Utah are working to help the victims.
"Kentucky, right now is the biggest center of operation for us but we have a lot of smaller operations going on as these tornadoes covered five states," Powell said.
12 shelters are set up for people who have been displaced by the homes. Many of the volunteers work there but they provide a number of services.
"Working in a shelter, maybe a shelter supervisor, feeding leads, people are kind of organizing food for those that their whole communities have been impacted and we're the only source of food for them. It could be disaster mental health workers," Powell said.
She says her team members do not hesitate to volunteer when disasters and emergencies happen. It was just a few months ago when wildfires burned in our region, requiring volunteer services.
"During the Caldor Fire, it was our turn and these volunteers were flying in from all over the country to help our community and so now it's our turn to do our part, and that's the beauty of the Red Cross network," Powell said. "When these opportunities come up to deploy and help others, our team is usually pretty quick to raise their hands."
More volunteers could head to the affected areas in the next few days. Powell says they will face continual challenges but that it is all worth it, even if it can take an emotional toll.
"I've deployed over to these disaster zones and it's tough to see, first-hand, people's lives completely uprooted and upended and especially during the holidays," Powell said.
People can help in other ways, as well. When disasters happen, the American Red Cross has to pay for various expenses as well as its normal operating budget. People can donate money on redcross.org/donate.
"Every dime can help," Powell said. "Especially, as we're entering towards the end of the calendar year, here, if you're thinking about giving, maybe consider the Red Cross."
Powell says donating blood is also important.
"The nation's blood supply is already low and this is going to take a lot of blood to help these folks that were injured," Powell said.
She says it is going to take other communities to help the ones that have been so severely impacted. She says northern Nevadans always step up when needed.
"I think being at Red Cross, you get a front line to the best of humanity and our community is no different," Powell said. "Northern Nevada has constantly raised up to support not just people here in our community, as we saw through the wildfire season, but nationwide when folks are impacted."
Volunteers have two-week rotations. Once they finish their deployment, others replace them.