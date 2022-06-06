Summer camp registration for kids between 11 and 13 years-old starts today!
The second session of the kids camp takes place July 11-15 at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center, 4950 Spectrum Blvd. in Reno and registration is now open .
The camp is $200 per child. There are two need-based scholarships available by application here.
Kids will learn how to read their dog or cat's behavior, clicker training, how the SPCA markets pets, and how to keep animals safe.
Activities will include:
- Making yummy treats for the pets
- Crafting special kennel cards
- Scavenger hunt
- One-on-one with our Veterinarian & Clinic team
- Animal welfare games
It's important to note the camp is NOT a peanut-free environment and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.
(The SPCA of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)