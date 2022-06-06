SPCA Holds Webinar to Help Dog Owners

Summer camp registration for kids between 11 and 13 years-old starts today! 

The second session of the kids camp takes place July 11-15 at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center, 4950 Spectrum Blvd. in Reno and registration is now open .

The camp is $200 per child. There are two need-based scholarships available by application here.

Kids will learn how to read their dog or cat's behavior, clicker training⁣, how the SPCA markets pets⁣⁣, and how to keep animals safe.

Activities will include:

  • Making yummy treats for the pets 
  • Crafting special kennel cards⁣⁣
  • Scavenger hunt ⁣⁣
  • One-on-one with our Veterinarian & Clinic team ⁣
  • Animal welfare games⁣⁣

It's important to note the camp is NOT a peanut-free environment and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

(The SPCA of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)